Crackdown on Bootleggers Refer liquor seizure cases to Enforcement Directorate, rules DGP

IN a bid to tighten the noose around bootleggers, the Gujarat Police on Thursday issued an order directing police personnel to recommend cases of big seizure of liquor to Enforcement Directorate (ED) in order to initiate attachment of properties of suspected bootleggers under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The order issued by Director General of Police Shivanand Jha states that seizure cases of India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth over Rs 20 lakh be closely monitored by the concerned range inspector general or deputy inspector general in the districts, and joint or additional commissioner of police in the cities. Such cases after investigation should be submitted to the DGP/additional DGP, CID (Crime) for communicating the findings to the ED office for invoking the money laundering law, the order states

The copy of DGP’s order has been marked to all concerned police officers under the subject, “recommendation of Enforcement Directorate for initiating action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act-2002 in big seizures of IMFL, involving commission of scheduled offences”. It is to be noted that “scheduled offences” are cases registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that could initiate a case of attachment of properties under the money laundering Act by the Enforcement Directorate.

According to the order, although offences under Gujarat Prohibition Act of 1949 do not fall under “schedule offences”, there are a number of offences that are “often included in the Indian Penal Code (related to cheating and forgery) that are often committed by bootleggers in procuring IMFL from distilleries located in other states and importing the same into Gujarat”.

The three-page order states that “it is incumbent on the police authorities to move the Enforcement Directorate accordingly if there exist sufficient grounds to believe that bootlegging activity is being carried out by committing scheduled offences resulting in the accused acquiring substantial proceeds of the crime”. In legal terms, “proceeds of crimes” refers to properties acquired through “scheduled offences”.

“To ascertain whether bootlegging in question critically hinges on the commission of some scheduled offences, it is necessary to probe the legality or otherwise of the manufacturing of the lot seized by the police authority, the property of selling the lot in question to the carrier of the contraband, the genuineness of the documents relied upon in transporting the goods, the genuineness of the registration number displayed on the vehicle being used for importing the IMFL and the involvement of the accused persons in similar offences in the past,” the order states.

In the past too, police have reported cases of bootlegging to the Enforcement Directorate for attaching properties of bootleggers under the money laundering Act.

