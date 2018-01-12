Cow enters Ahmedabad airport area, flights diverted

Airport sources said “a big drama followed after the cow was spotted inside the airport. Airport sources said “a big drama followed after the cow was spotted inside the airport.

At least two aircraft had to be diverted after a cow was spotted in the operational area of Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in the wee hours of Thursday.

Officials said the flights were diverted for security reasons and a probe has been ordered to find out how the cow entered.

Airport director Manoj Kumar Gangal told this paper: “The cow was spotted around the operational area which is near the terminal building around 2.30 am.” He said he didn’t have specific details of how many aircraft were diverted but added that a “probe has been ordered.”

Airport sources said “a big drama followed after the cow was spotted inside the airport. When we tried to catch the cow it started running here and there which created panic since there was a lot of flight movement at international terminal. The specialist team which is tasked to catch wildlife was also not at the airport as they work only in the daytime. The Ahmedabad municipal corporation also didn’t respond in time.”

Sources said the cow entered through the gate near the cargo complex area, near the old international terminal, where there are lots of vehicles of airlines, persons handling cargo. Sources said a cargo plane and international passenger plane were diverted to Mumbai following the incident.

Sources said that in recent times this was the first incident when a cow entered the airport. Earlier, dogs and monkeys were seen on he runway.

