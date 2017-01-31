Couple found dead in agricultural field in Amreli

A man and a woman were found dead on an agricultural field in Kukavav village of Amreli district on Tuesday. The police said the couple were in love and committed suicide by consuming poison due to unknown reasons. Vinu Dobariya, a farmer of Kukavav went to his agricultural field driving his tractor on Tuesday morning. But upon reaching his farm, he found a man and a woman lying dead in the cotton plantation. He informed police who rushed the couple to community health centre in Kukavav. But doctors at the hospital declared them brought dead.

Based on the voter’s identity cards found from their bodies, police identified the deceased man as Mahesh Mevada (29), a resident of Jarathiya village in Lathi taluka of Amreli district and the woman as Heena Madhad (18), a resident of Halariya village of Bagasara taluka of Amreli.

Kukavav police said the couple committed suicide by consuming poison over the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Police also said the couple were in love with each other, but the motive behind their act was a matter of investigation. “Parents of the man and the woman, in their statements, have told us that the couple were to get engaged formally. But later on, the two families either delayed sanction of or did not approve of the relationship. Fearing that they would not be able to unite in marriage, the couple committed suicide,” Oghad Dav, assistant police sub-inspector of Vadiya police station said.

Police said Mewada had left his home on Monday evening on his motorbike. Similarly, Madhad’s family also said that she too left home under the pretext of going out to answer a nature’s call late on Monday evening. “Mevada picked Madhad up from her village on his scooter and the couple committed suicide on the roadside farm by consuming poison. The scooter has been recovered at some distance from where their bodies were found lying,” Dav further said adding the man and the woman belong to same caste group and that both of them were daily wagers.

Police said no suicide note has been recovered so far. Based on information provided by farmer Dobariya, Vadiya police have registered a case of accidental deaths and further investigation is on.

