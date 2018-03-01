Congress wants no-confidence motion moved against Speaker Rajendra Trivedi

Speaker of Gujarat Assembly, Rajendra Trivedi. Speaker of Gujarat Assembly, Rajendra Trivedi.

The Congress on Wednesday moved an application, seeking a no-confidence motion against the Speaker of Gujarat Assembly, Rajendra Trivedi, after he suspended about 15 Congress MLAs when they squatted in the well of the House and shouted slogans, protesting against the quantum of VAT (Value-Added Tax) being imposed on fuel in the state by the ruling BJP.

The incident happened when a discussion on VAT at the end of the Question Hour spilled over, with members of the Congress demanding an immediate discussion on the issue.

The Congress members were irked with Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel comparing the VAT charges in Gujarat with those of Congress-ruled states like Punjab and Karnataka.

Patel also compared the VAT rates in Kerala and West Bengal and said, “In my knowledge, perhaps Gujarat has one of the lowest VAT rates,” Patel said, replying to a query from Congress MLA Vimal Chudasma.

When Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani asked Patel to stick to Gujarat and debate on the issue, the Speaker prevented him from making any further comment.

Even though the Question Hour ended, the members of the Congress party continued to press for their demands. The Congress MLAs stood up and began shouting slogans against the BJP in protest.

When the Speaker continued with the business of the House despite the sloganeering, a group of Congress MLAs rushed to the well of the House, squatted and continued shouting slogans. This prompted the Speaker to order the suspension of “all the MLAs who stepped into the well” for the remainder of the day.

As the Congress MLAs were being evicted by the marshals, Dr Asha Patel, along with the remaining party MLAs, walked out. While exiting the House, the Speaker overheard Patel use unparliamentary language. Later, the MLA was suspended for two days.

In the meantime, the Congress MLAs gheraoed the chamber of the Speaker and raised slogans against him. Later, Dhanani tweeted in Gujarati, stating that the Congress party had to make a sad decision of submitting an application for moving no-confidence motion against the Speaker who was elected unanimously.

