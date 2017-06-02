Congress questions Modi’s growth model

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari also slammed the Modi government over the state of the country’s economy, a day after new GDP figures suggested that the economic growth rate dropped to 6.1 per cent in the January-March quarter. Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari also slammed the Modi government over the state of the country’s economy, a day after new GDP figures suggested that the economic growth rate dropped to 6.1 per cent in the January-March quarter.

The Congress on Thursday pointed to the water crisis in Gujarat to question the development track record of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was the chief minister of the state.

“Narendra Modi ruled as chief minister of the state for about one-and-a-half decade before shifting to the Centre as Prime Minister. But 8,000 villages in Gujarat still face water scarcity. What development work Modi did as CM when 8,000 villages are still facing severe water crisis,” Congress leader Manish Tewari asked.

He also slammed the Modi government at the Centre over the state of the country’s economy, a day after new GDP figures suggested that the economic growth rate dropped to 6.1 per cent in the January-March quarter.

Tewari said that the economic downturn was the cumulative effect of government’s economic mismanagement, demonetisation and inspector raj. “You cannot run economy through inspector raj and terrorising the businessmen,” Tewari said.

“Even these (GDP) figures are jugglery, as the Modi government has changed the base year for GDP calculation from 2004-05 to 2011-12. If you take into account 2004-05 as the base year, the GDP growth would come down to just 4.1 per cent. This is the worst ever performance in the last 37 years,” PTI quoted him as saying.

He also took on the Modi government on national security and foreign policy fronts. “Internal security has been crippled under the BJP rule. The situation in Kashmir is more dangerous now than it was in 1979. Naxal activities are also spreading fast. However, even after three years, the BJP government has failed to formulate or execute any concrete policy to tackle it,” Tewari said.

He said that the government had completely failed in foreign policy as well. “When India raised its voice against China’s plans to access PoK under the ‘One Belt, One Road’ initiative, no country except Bhutan supported us. Even our old friend Russia has started conducting joint military exercise with Pakistan,” he said.

