Congress plans to launch Adivasi Adhikar Yatra from Ambaji

To counter the BJP’s ‘Adivasi Vikas Yatra’ to woo tribals in the forthcoming assembly elections, the Congress decided to take out ‘Adivasi Adhikar Yatra’ in 14 tribal districts, covering 38 assembly seats. The yatra would be taken out from the temple town of Ambaji in Banaskantha district bordering Rajasthan on April 2 and would terminate at Dangs district’s Shabridham, having religious significance for the tribals of South Gujarat, on April 14. BJP is taking out the yatra in February.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

State Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki said that the Congress would expose the BJP for neglecting the interest of tribals. He alleged that BJP had not properly implemented the Forest Rights Act of 2006 that granted the tribals right over the forest land they have been cultivating for generations. The law was passed during UPA II regime under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Besides, he also alleged the funds meant for tribal development was not spent on tribal schemes but diverted to other areas, thus harming the interest of tribals.

The party has pressed all the tribal leaders of the state, including former union ministers Dr. Tushar Chaudhary from South Gujarat and Naran Rathwa from the Central Gujarat, former MP Dr Prabhaben Taviad and North Gujarat tribal leader Ashwin Kotwal, besides others, to mobilise the tribals for the `yatra’ to make the programme a success.