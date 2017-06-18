Congress performs ‘gau puja’ before RMC meeting in Rajkot

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Congress performed puja of a calf minutes before the bimonthly general board meeting of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) on Saturday and tried to put the calf on BJP leader Kamlesh Mirani’s car. Congress corporators entered the RMC headquarters with a calf at 10.30 am and began the puja.

When Mirani, president of Rajkot city unit of the BJP arrived at the headquarters, Congress gheraoed his car and invited him to join the puja. When he refused, they tried to put the calf on his car’s bonnet. Congress members allegedly created a ruckus at the meeting as well during the question hour.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App