Congress MLAs stage walkout in Gujarat Assembly over Dahod gangrape

Congress MLAs on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Gujarat Assembly over the issue of abduction and gangrape of two minor sisters in Dahod last week. On March 15, the two girls — aged 13 and 15 — and their father were abducted from Bhutpagla village in Dahod district allegedly by the husband of the village sarpanch and 12 others. The abductors later allegedly gangraped the two sisters. The crime, according to the investigators, was an act of vengeance after the brother of the victim had named the main accused in a prohibition case.

In the Assembly, Congress MLA Chandrikaben Baria and two others had moved a notice to discuss the case and to know the actions taken by the state government in this regard.

Speaking on the notice, Baria alleged that the main accused was associated with BJP and that the state government has failed to check bootlegging. Her allegations created uproar in the House.

On behalf of the state government, Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said the government and the police department had acted swiftly in the case and five of the accused were arrested on March 16, whereas two more accused were arrested on March 17. Jadeja also said that MoS Bachubhai Khabad along with other senior party leaders had visited the victims, who were provided speedy treatment at a hospital. Jadeja also said the government has tried to make the case watertight and announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh each for the girls. He denied the allegation that the village sarpanch and her husband were with BJP.

However, Congress MLAs were not satisfied with the answer and Baria said that the case was interlinked with illegal liquor trade in the region, which the state government had failed to control.

Speaker Ramanlal Vora asked Baria and the two other Congress MLAs to refrain from making political statements and put forward their questions and demands. However, when that did not happen, the Speaker called for the next item of the House’s business.

At this juncture, Leader of the Opposition Shankersinh Vaghela stood up and said that various cases of this nature showed that the state government does not have control over law & order situation and that the criminals do not have fear. Later, Congress MLAs walked out of the house.

