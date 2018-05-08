Congress MLA to lead vendors’ stir against Reliance firm over dues in Gandhinagar

Congress MLA from Rajula Ambrish J Der announced on Monday that he would lead a sit-in agitation against the Reliance Naval and Engineering Limited (RNAVAL) at Gandhinagar on Tuesday. More than 150 vendors and merchants, who had rendered various kind of services to RNVAVAL, would be sitting on a dharna. The vendors have been protesting against alleged non-payment of their dues “running into crores of rupees” for the last several months.

Speaking to The Indian Express over phone, Der said that the vendors had been on a dharna at Pipavav Port, where RNAVAL is located, for the last 55 days but no one paid any heed to their demands. The MLA said that he also sat on a dharna for one day at Pipavav, but there was no response. Pipavav is a part of Rajula Assembly constituency.

“It was after this that I decided to take the fight to Gandhinagar and focus attention of the state government,” said Der. He said he would take the fight to Delhi if the issue was not resolved by the state government. Der said he would be sitting on a dharna from 11 am to 4 pm at Satyagraha Chhavni. He wanted to sit on a dharna for two days but was given permission by Gandhinagar authorities for one day only.

RNAVAL is the first private sector company in India to obtain licence and contract to build and repair warships.

