Congress MLA seeks judicial probe in Gondal warehouse fire, moves HC

Gujarat High Court. (File)

Congress MLA from Visavadar in Junagadh has moved the Gujarat High Court, seeking judicial probe into the fire in Gondal warehouse that gutted government-run groundnuts worth crores last month.

Stating that the probe by the CID (crime) was merely a formality as the real culprits have been shielded, the MLA, Harshad M. Ribadia, moved a special criminal application on Monday which is likely to come up for a hearing later this week. He said that the matter should be probed by a sitting High Court judge. He has alleged that the CID (crime) investigation is not in the right direction.

Earlier, he had submitted a memorandum to Governor Om Prakash Kohli, alleging that instead of investigating the complaints against agencies involved in the purchase of the groundnut and the owner of the warehouse, the CID arrested the welders who were undertaking repair work at the godown.

