Congress leader Shantaben dies of heart attack

SENIOR CONGRESS leader Shantaben Chavda died of heart attack at her residence in Panchavati area of the city early on Wednesday. She was 67 and is survived by three brothers and a sister. Family members said that Chavda had complained of chest pain on Tuesday evening. She was taken to a doctor who did not report any major complication following tests, family members said. “Around 6 am on Wednesday she suffered a heart attack and died at our residence itself,” said Lakshman Chavda, elder brother of the Congress leader.

Daughter of a tobacco merchant from Maliyasan village in Rajkot, Shantaben became active in student politics during her college in 1960s. She was considered close to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. “It was at Indira Gandhi’s insistence that Shanta was given a Congress ticket to contest Assembly election from Dasada seat in 1980 and she won. Every time Indira Gandhi visited Gujarat, Shantaben used to be at her side,” Lakshman said.

She had served as president of women’s wing of Gujarat Congress. In 2011, she was made vice-president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee and continued to held that position till 2015.

