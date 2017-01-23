Congress distorts RSS view on quota for political gain: BJP

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (Source: PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (Source: PTI)

Stating that the Congress has been twisting the RSS view on quota for SC/STs “to spread class war and anarchy” with an eye on impending polls in state, BJP on Sunday advised it to stop politics of negativity.

BJP State executive committee meeting was chaired by State president Jitu Vaghani and was attended by senior leaders, including Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, in Gandhinagar on Sunday.

Enumerating the achievements of the Central government under PM Narendra Modi, the resolution advised the Congress to stop playing politics of negativity as the people had very well understood its game-plan of spreading false propaganda and had widely supported the BJP governments’ development policies like demonetisation and digitisation. “Election results post-demontisation have proved that it has got the seal of approval of the people,” it said.

It said the Congress was interested in negativity and raising controversies to spread ill-will against the BJP. It it cannot win in elections in direct contest, therefore it is spreading enmity among various communities and thus waging “proxy war” against the BJP ahead of elections.

“This executive committee asks the Congress to stop this (rook jao),” the resolution said. The meeting also urged the party workers to take to people the message of people’s welfare done by the government in the birth centenary year of Pandit Deendayal Upadhayay.