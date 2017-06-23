Congress demands scrapping of new land survey, probe by HC judge

Gujarat High Court (File Photo) Gujarat High Court (File Photo)

Congress on Thursday demanded scrapping of the latest survey of 1.25 crore land titles in state since 2009, under the National Land Records Modernisation Programme, saying it could lead to a “civil war”.

Addressing the mediapersons on Thursday, state Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki and party leader Arjun Modhwadia termed the survey faulty and demanded a probe into the matter by a sitting judge of the Gujarat High Court. “If it is approved by the state government, it would lead to a kind of civil war with brothers fighting brothers and neighbours assaulting neighbours because of the huge blunder in the land records,” said Solanki.

Pointing out the “blunders”, they said as per the new records, the land of one person has been transferred to another. “Common village land, wells, ponds, gauchar and others are not mentioned, indicating that the surveyors did not visit the spot and prepared the records sitting in their offices. The new survey has also provided approach roads to farmers to access their farms, that will lead to clashes,” said Modhwadia.

They added that in many cases, the new survey has shown the national highways as agricultural land and vice versa. “In a large number of cases, the survey has shown parts of houses on roads and national highways. This indicates the agencies don’t have trained persons,” said Solanki.

The Congress leaders demanded registration of criminal cases against all those involved in the survey. Nine private agencies were assigned the survey job by the state government.

