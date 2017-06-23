Congress criticises ‘waste of public money’ on Modi events

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of a diamond manufacturing unit at Ichhapor in Surat on Monday. (PTI Photo, File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of a diamond manufacturing unit at Ichhapor in Surat on Monday. (PTI Photo, File)

Congress leaders Thursday criticised the local authorities for going overboard and spending public money for organising events during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on June 29 to “formally release” Narmada water into Aji dam.

Kunvarji Bavaliya, former MP from Rajkot, and Indranil Rajyaguru, sitting Congress MLA from Rajkot (east), held a press conference and claimed that authorities were spending more money for setting up domes and organising public entertainment events, than for aid to be given away to divyangs by the PM.

“We welcome the fact that Narmada river has reached Aji dam. But, the claim that Congress governments did nothing about the dam is mischievous. In fact, it was Congress governments which planned the dam and did 95 per cent of work of its construction… The entire administration is engaged in preparations for the PM’s visit. It is working like machinery of BJP as it is busy planning the road show, completely ignoring work of people for a few weeks,” Bavaliya said.

The Congress leaders claimed that the cost of setting up domes on Race Course ground and at Aji dam and other preparations far exceeded the amount of aid to be given away to divyangs by Modi.

The Rajkot Municipal Corporation has planned three mega events of Gujarati folk music, one musical night and a show of fireworks in the run-up to the Modi’s visit to the city. These events have been going on since Wednesday.

