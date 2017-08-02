Congress corporator held for bribery

Congress corporator Aravind Parmar was arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Bhavnagar, which caught him red-handed while taking Rs 20,000 bribe from a local resident on Tuesday to stop the demolition of the latter’s house by the municipal corporation. ACB inspector Zakir Chauhan said they laid a trap following a complaint by the man whose name he refused to divulge.

As agreed, the complainant came to a pre-decided place outside the Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) office around 5 pm on Tuesday and handed over Rs 20,000 to the Congress corporator from Chitra-Fulsar ward. However, Parmar was caught by the ACB sleuths, Chauhan said.

Parmar is among 18 Congress corporators of the BJP-ruled BMC, elected in 2015. He had also been elected to the civic body in 2005.

Rajesh Joshi, president of Bhavnagar city unit of the Congress, said he would inquire into the matter. “Prima facie, rivalry can also be not ruled out,” said Joshi.

