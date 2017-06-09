Congress cancels party event over farmers’ stir

The Congress on Thursday cancelled its youth convention, scheduled for Friday, reportedly in the wake of farmers’ agitation in Madhya Pradesh. Party spokesperson Manish Doshi said since senior leaders, including some from Gujarat are accompanying Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi to Madhya Pradesh, they have decided to cancel the Youth Congress convention for the time being.

Sources said the event was, however, cancelled after senior leader Shankersinh Vaghela refused to attend it. Sources added Vaghela, by not attending the event, would have further dented the image of the party and expose the factionalisim in it.

PTI quoted state general secretary of Youth Congress Parthivraj Kathwadia saying that Vaghela’s name had been dropped as per his own request. “We removed his name at the last moment after he told us that he may not be able to come,” Kathwadia said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App