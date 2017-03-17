Cong MLA, minister Jadeja in verbal spat over increasing crimes in Rajkot

Congress MLA from Rajkot (East) Indranil Rajyaguru and MoS for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja had a bitter round of verbal exchanges in the Assembly during Question Hour on Thursday over the issue of law and order in Rajkot district.

Rajyaguru sought to know government figures of various crimes in Rajkot city and the district in the last two years. The figures showed a spike in incidents of crime in the city. Raising a subsequent query, Rajyaguru said that it was ironic that the region from where Chief Minister Vijay Rupani comes was witnessing deteriorating condition of law and order.

Following this, Jadeja said it was improper to club the question with the CM. After verbal exchanges between Congress and BJP MLAs, Jadeja said Rajyaguru, who keeps a permit to drink liquor, is talking about law and order.

Jadeja also said that ever since Rajyaguru has realised that he could be fighting an election against the CM, he was making such statements. To this, Rajyaguru made a statement against the CM which was expunged. Later, the Speaker cancelled discussion on the question and moved on to the next one.

