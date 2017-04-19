Cong leaders booked for ‘tearing’ banners of CM in Rajkot

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (File Photo) Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (File Photo)

LEADER OF Opposition in Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) Vashram Sagathiya, Gujarat State Congress Secretary Kashmira Nathwani and three other party workers have been booked on Monday evening for allegedly tearing banners of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani earlier in the day.

Amit Cholera, an employee of RMC, filed a complaint with Malaviyanagar Police Station at 7.30 pm, accusing Sagathiya, Kashmira Nathwani, Mitul Donga, Vasanti Bhil, Tushar Nandani and around 20 unidentified persons of damaging property. In his complaint, Cholera said that the accused bought down banners installed by the RMC at Kotecha Chowk to welcome the Chief Minister for the inauguration of a railway underbridge in Railnagar area. Based on the complaint, Malaviyanagar police booked Sagathiya and others.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Tuesday, Sagathiya said, “The RMC has removed Congress banners at many occasions saying it cannot be installed at traffic circles. However, the civic body itself has installed banners in such circles. So, we tore a banner of CM so that it doesn’t hinder traffic flow,” he said.

