Cong criticises govt over NRI quota fees in institutes

The Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) threatened to pose legal challenge to the state government if it failed to comply with the Supreme Court direction of giving scholarship out of NRI quota fees to deserving students in professional courses from the next academic year in the state. It has alleged that the government is delaying the implementation of the Apex Court order to benefit private college managements.

GPCC spokesperson Manish Doshi Sunday criticising the government said,The fees for professional courses have increased nearly four times in the past five years and students who cannot afford high fees are forced to leave the course midway.

Doshi also urged the government to set a fast,easy and transparent system to implement the court ruling for the larger benefit of the poor students who are pursuing their study on borrowed money.

Company owner,son booked for forgery

The Detection of Crime Branch officials Sunday booked the owner and his son of an automobile company for allegedly changing the chassis and engine number of trucks to sell off old trucks and trolleys as new products. The police seized 14 trucks worth over Rs 3 crore from the company called Katariya Automobiles,in Vatva area of the city. The 14 trucks of Eicher brand were found with different chassis and engine numbers. Company owner Santosh Katariya and his son Hardik have been booked and they would be arrested soon,officials said.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App