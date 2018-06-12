Complaint filed against Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh for ‘insulting’ farmers

Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh (File) Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh (File)

A complaint has been filed against Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh for allegedly making insulting remarks against farmers protesting in several parts of the country. The court will take up the matter on June 19.

The complaint was filed by Mukesh R Bharwad (35), vice-president of OBC, SC/ST Ekta Manch. Bharwad has said that Singh, while addressing the media in Bihar on June 2, said that the protests by farmers were only for publicity.

