Common GDCR in force from today, dual flush systems must for new toilets to check wastage

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Friday declared to implement common General Development Control Regulations (GDCR) from March 31 in the state. As Gujarat is facing water scarcity this year and the government is planning water conservation drive, the new GDCR have mandatory provision to have dual flush systems instead of single flush system in toilets of new constructions to check wastage of water.

Recently, on World Water Day, Rupani had launched dual flush system in the state capital while observing live demo of the system that can save 12 litre water in each usage. A senior government official said, “This provision (in GDCR) of having dual flush system instead of single flush system in new constructions in Gujarat will make sure that without dual flush system, no new building will get Building Use (BU) permission. And it is in consonance with the announcement made by the CM on World Water Day that the use of dual flush systems will be promoted.”

The officer added that the CM had already declared that the government will replace the single flush systems in government buildings in the entire state with dual flush systems at its own cost to save water. The dual flush system includes half flush for disposing liquid waste or a full flush for disposing solid waste. According to government officials, single flush system toilet uses 15 litre water in each use; whereas, in dual flush system, only three litre water gets used if half flush pressed. Government officials add that they were planning to check wastage of water, specially in urban areas of the state in the wake of the current water crisis.

The new common GDCR will be applicable to constructions in all urban areas of Gujarat that include eight municipal corporations, 23 urban development authorities and 162 municipalities. Terming the decision to implement new GDCR as “a big step in the direction of breaking the stagnation in the construction sector” a government release Friday said, “Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has given immediate sanction to Common GDCR to bring transparency in real estate sector and to give boost to the Ease of Doing Business initiative of the state government.”

“The new amendments (to GDCR) will provide opportunities to a number of people to build their own houses,” it added. Until now, different cities were being governed under different GDCR. Gujarat government had, in June last year, declared to bring common GDCR for all urban areas of the state. The rules have been kept uniform in the entire state except Saurashtra and Kutch. Saurashtra has a rocky land structure whereas Kutch is an earthquake-prone and high risk zone of the state.

