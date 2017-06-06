Common 1.8 FSI for all cities, except Gandhinagar: Skyline to change with vertical rise

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

In a move that could change the skyline of all cities and towns in Gujarat, the state government on Monday cleared way for vertical growth, allowing uniform free FSI of 1.8, barring the state capital of Gandhinagar and the earthquake-prone zone in Kutch.

It is part of the common General Development Control Regulations (GDCR) — a set of rules for construction in urban areas — which the government implemented in the state with immediate effect. Seven municipal corporations (except Gandhinagar) and 147 nagarpalika will allow the common FSI (floor space index or ratio of a building’s total floor area to the size of the piece of land upon which it is built) of 1.8, with an additional 0.9 FSI at 40 per cent of jantri (ready reckoner for market rates).

So, as per the breadth of the roads, the buildings could go as high as 23 floors, said Nitin Patel, deputy chief minister who also holds the urban development portfolio, announcing the move at a press conference, and emphasising how it would directly impact “ease of doing business”.

Cities of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Junagadh, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar, which till now were governed by different GDCR, would be regulated by the common GDCR, freeing vertical development, irrespective of different categories of “zones” these cities were divided in.

This would lead to both commercial and residential development even in the most restricted zone (R3), where no multistorey buildings were allowed till now. The decision was made considering the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) as a model.

These two bodies currently allow up to 4 FSI. “Under the ‘ease of doing business’ campaign, these rules have been implemented, wherein increased FSI permission for higher buildings will be granted in cities like Surat, Vadodara, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh.

With this industries, business and employment opportunities will increase,” Patel said. However, for Saurashtra region, an exemption has been made. “As the region is rocky and thus making building of basements difficult, and costly, there a road width of 9 metre will allow buildings up to 30 metre height.

In all the nagarpalika (towns), 30 metre (10 floor) high buildings will be permitted. In the 15 nagarpalikas without a development plan, 16.5 metre (five floors) buildings will be allowed,” he announced. In quake prone areas of Kutch, no construction beyond 10 metre would be permitted.

