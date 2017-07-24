CM Vijay Rupani to media students: Build careers in country’s interest

After giving some historical background of journalism in India, especially during the 1975 emergency imposed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Rupani said at present, media has become an emerging industry. (FILE) After giving some historical background of journalism in India, especially during the 1975 emergency imposed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Rupani said at present, media has become an emerging industry. (FILE)

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday asked the students of journalism to build their careers in the interest of the society and country as a whole as there is a need for quality journalists, columnists and television anchors.

Rupani was addressing the annual convocation of Ahmedabad-based National Institute of Mass Communication and Journalism (NIMCJ) on Sunday, during which some senior RSS leaders of Gujarat, who are among its board of trustees, were present.

After giving some historical background of journalism in India, especially during the 1975 emergency imposed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Rupani said at present, media has become an emerging industry. “As a number of newspapers, magazines and news channels are coming up, there is a need for good journalists, columnists and anchors.”

Rupani added people can have individual careers. “But, ultimately it must be for the (betterment of) society and country. Individual career should be devoted to the country for the interest of the society.”

Giving example of his own Bharatiya Janata Party, he said, “We have been preaching that party is more important than an individual and country is more important than the party.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App