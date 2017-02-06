CM Vijay Rupani pays tributes to Gujarat soldier who died in avalanche

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. PTI Photo Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. PTI Photo

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Monday along with state Health Minister Shankar Chaudhary visited Patel’s village Orwada to pay homage to the brave soldier, an official release said in Ahmedabad.

During his visit, Rupani consoled the family and handed over a cheque of Rs 2.51 lakh from the CM Relief Fund. Rupani also handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh, which was voluntarily collected by Bariya community to support the family, said the release.

The Chief Minister hailed Patel’s sacrifice as a mark of his commitment to protect the motherland in any situation, it said. Rupani expressed confidence that Patel’s martyrdom will serve as a source of inspiration for other youths, said the release.