Latest News

CM Vijay Rupani pays tributes to Gujarat soldier who died in avalanche

During his visit, Rupani consoled the family and handed over a cheque of Rs 2.51 lakh from the CM Relief Fund

By: PTI | Ahmedabad | Published:February 6, 2017 9:43 pm
Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Gujarat Summit, Vibrant Gujarat Summit MoUs, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Gujarat MSME sector, indian express news Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. PTI Photo

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Monday along with state Health Minister Shankar Chaudhary visited Patel’s village Orwada to pay homage to the brave soldier, an official release said in Ahmedabad.

Watch what else is in the news

During his visit, Rupani consoled the family and handed over a cheque of Rs 2.51 lakh from the CM Relief Fund. Rupani also handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh, which was voluntarily collected by Bariya community to support the family, said the release.

The Chief Minister hailed Patel’s sacrifice as a mark of his commitment to protect the motherland in any situation, it said. Rupani expressed confidence that Patel’s martyrdom will serve as a source of inspiration for other youths, said the release.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 06: Latest News