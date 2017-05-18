Gujarat CM Rupani gives appointment letters to record 18,217 new police recruits

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (File Photo) Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (File Photo)

Claiming that a transparent hiring process was followed in recruiting a record 18,217 police personnel in Gujarat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday formally handed over appointment letters to newly recruited personnel at an event organised at the Sabarmati Riverfront here. “In the last eight years, only 50,000 persons have been recruited in to the police force. This includes 26,000 personnel who have been recruited in the last 1.5 years,” said Rupani while addressing an event, where senior brass of the Gujarat police and the new recruits were present.

In the single-largest recruitment ever done by the Gujarat police, 18,217 police personnel will join different cadres of the force, which includes 220 police sub-inspectors, 200 assistant sub-inspectors, 59 intelligence officers, 82 assistant intelligence officers, 11300 unarmed lok rakshak dal, 1700 armed lok rakshak dal, 752 jail sepoys and 3904 state reserve police personnel. A total of 4527 of the new recruits, are women.

Narrating past experiences, the chief minister said people looking out for government jobs in Gujarat used to take help of middle-men, brokers, scout for recommendations and pay bribes. He said that recruitment processes used to be plagued by court cases and Public Interest Litigations. “I can say for sure that not even one of the 18000 seated here can say that they have paid money (bribe) to get the job. They have done it on their own merits,” said Rupani receiving a thunderous applause from the audience.

“There is a special happiness associated with the acts where somebody earns something through their own efforts. And so friends, I hope that now we will not take anybody’s money,” Rupani told the recruits adding that he wanted a police force that is transparent and honest. The chief minister also said that his government has surpassed the target of providing 67,000 jobs in one year. “We have set a time-table of providing 67,000 jobs. We have already provided 72,000 jobs (which includes the 18000-odd recruits appointed today),” Rupani said while simultaneously expressing happiness that 50 percent of those given appointment letters today were graduates and post-graduates.

