CM Vijay Rupani forms panel for projects above Rs 500 crore

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar | Published: April 10, 2018 2:06:56 am
Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday announced to set up a high-level committee under his leadership to ensure fast implementation of projects worth Rs 500 crore. The panel will also include Deputy CM Nitin Patel, Energy Minister Saurabh Patel, Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel, Chief Secretary J N Singh, Chief Principal Secretary to the CM K Kailashnathan and officials from various departments.

“The CM has taken the decision to increase employment generation and to lift the standard of life in the state by development of financial, social, educational and industrial sectors,” a release stated.

The committee will meet twice a month and take decisions on representations regarding various projects. The CM also decided that projects between Rs 100 crore and Rs 500 crore will be monitored at the level of Chief Secretary.

