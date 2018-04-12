CM Rupani to observe fast, Congress says he better solve problems

Congress leader Manoj Chakraborty (left) with AICC secretary Paresh Dhanani (Centre). (Express photo by Partha Paul/File) Congress leader Manoj Chakraborty (left) with AICC secretary Paresh Dhanani (Centre). (Express photo by Partha Paul/File)

With Chief Minister Vijay Rupani planning to observe a day-long “symbolic” fast on Thursday, along with other BJP leaders, MLAs and MPs, for the washout of the Budget session of Parliament, the Congress on Wednesday hit out at him, saying the “CM’s decision indicates that the government has failed in fulfilling its responsibilities”.

Addressing mediapersons, in the presence of state Congress chief Amit Chavda and Gujarat in-charge Rajeev Satav, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Paresh Dhanani said, “It is a drama of the CM to turn away from his responsibility… The job of the chief minister is not to sit on dharnas and strike but to solve people’s problems. He is sitting on fast against whom and for which issue” he asked.

The CLP leader added, “People have not elected the BJP to resort to dharnas and agitations but to fulfill the promises they (BJP) made during elections.”

“In a democracy, it is the opposition that uses fast and dharnas as a tool to force the government to do certain things in the interest of the people,” said Dhanani, adding this was nothing new for the BJP.”

“Earlier, Narendra Modi, as chief minister of Gujarat, sat on dharna in air-conditioned tents on Narmada issue,” he added.

“Rupani should, in fact, sit on a dharna against the BJP government of Madhya Pradesh (over Narmada water issue)… If Rupani sits on dharna against MP government, the Congress will support it because it will be in the interest of Gujarat,” he said.

