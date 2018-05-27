CM Rupani to flag off Mumbai-Rajkot Duronto train

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (Express archive photo) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (Express archive photo)

CHIEF MINISTER Vijay Rupani will inaugurate the extension of Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Duronto Express train up to Rajkot by flagging off the inaugural run of the extended service on Sunday from Rajkot railway station. The Duronto Express service is being extended up to Rajkot from Ahmedabad after representations by Rajkot MP and former Union minister Mohan Kundariya.

Rajkot MP and divisional manager of Rajkot A K Sinha held a press conference in Rajkot on Saturday and gave details of Duronto (non-stop) Express service. They said that the CM will flag off the inaugural run of the extended service on Sunday. From Monday onward, the train will be available daily. It will depart from Rajkot railway station at 7:05 pm and will reach Mumbai Central at 6 am the next day. Similarly, Duronto Express will depart from Mumbai Central at 11:25 pm and will arrive at Rajkot railway station at 10:55 am the next day. Railway officers said the reservation for the service started from Saturday onward and added that the train will have a stoppage at Surendranagar also.

The non-stop source-to-destination train will have 15 coaches in all. It will have one one AC I coach, three AC II coaches, five AC III coaches and six AC III economy class coaches. The train will have 926 berths in all. Officers said that the fare for one-way journey from Rajkot to Mumbai Central will be Rs 2,970 in AC I class, Rs 2,580 for AC II, Rs1245 for AC III and Rs 1,155 for AC III Economy class. The journey will take around 11 hours and the average speed of the train will be 67.51 km per hour.

