Clash in Vadodara during counting, sarpanch injured

People gather at a counting centre in Vadodara on Thursday. (Source: Bhupendra Rana) People gather at a counting centre in Vadodara on Thursday. (Source: Bhupendra Rana)

A winning sarpanch candidate was seriously injured when two groups belonging to Kotali village of Vadodara clashed Thursday on the premises of Bagikhana counting centre. The incident occurred when the counting of votes for the eight wards of Kotali village was going on at the Bagikhana centre. Kanu Rabari was declared the winner for the post of sarpanch of the village, after winning five wards along with his members.

The defeated candidate, Jagdish Rabari, and his supporters allegedly attacked Kanu in a fit of rage. Jagdish attacked Kanu on his head with a ceramic pot, which was his election symbol, leaving Kanu in a pool of blood. Instantly, supporters of both the candidates took each other on and scenes of fist fighting ensued. Police intervened to disperse the two groups and four others were injured in the clash.

Kanu and the other injured were rushed to SSG hospital in Vadodara for treatment.