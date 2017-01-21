Chhota Udepur: Bumper crop leaves tomato farmers with little earnings

It is the problem of plenty troubling the Chhota Udepur tomato farmers. It is the problem of plenty troubling the Chhota Udepur tomato farmers.

It is the problem of plenty troubling the Chhota Udepur tomato farmers. Many tomato farmers have been forced to discard their crops, as there are no takers. And in the wholesale market, the price of one mound or 25 kg tomato has plummeted to Rs 20 which was Rs 500 last year during the same period.

Shantilal Tadvi, 52, had hoped that the harvest of his tomato fields located in the Panej village of Bodeli taluka of Chhota Udepur district would bring cheer to the family this year. However, currently, his harvest of plump, heavy tomatoes is packed in 130 cartons, awaiting a pick up to Ankleshwar and southern Gujarat, where he has been traditionally supplying the fruit. Tadvi is expecting to make at least Rs 100 per ‘maund’ but is unsure if his ‘best quality’ crop will fetch the price. The ongoing wholesale rates for tomatoes are as low as Rs 20 per maund.

Tadvi, like many other farmers in the district, is in distress. Last year, he says, the price for the tomatoes was as much as Rs 500 per maund. “I have close to 133 maunds of the first round of harvest. The field will be ready for the second round of harvest soon. At the current wholesale price, I do not know how will I be able to sustain my family of six for the coming months.”

Many farmers in the district have simply discarded their crops for lack of takers. Through the approximately 15-kilometre stretch of the Bodeli-Naswadi road, lush green fields with red, mature tomatoes hanging in neat clusters wear a deserted look — in many cases the cherry red tomatoes fallen around the fields bear a testimony to the disinterest and helplessness with which farmers have abandoned the crops. This stretch has been a tomato belt for three states — Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Another farmer Virpal Parmar says many farmers have been forced to throw away their crops to grazing cattle. “Farmers are giving away tractors full of tomato vines to the grazers as they know that the crop will fetch no price in the wholesale market. Only those tomato growers, who have been able to produce heavy, large sized fruits will stand a chance of their produce being picked up this year as compared to the small, tart varieties. Most families are in deep distress,” says Parmar.

“The sudden decision to demonetise the currency in November has had a cascading effect on the functioning of the APMC markets and the business of wholesalers, who are unwilling to deal in big numbers,” says Parmar.

A grazier, Valu Dhana, from Jasdan in Rajkot, has arrived in Chhota Udepur with a large cattle herd. Dhana says he has been fetching several kilograms of tomatoes from nearby villages to feed his cattle for the last one week. “As the tomato harvest season came to a close, farmers started telling me to take away their discarded yields of ripe tomatoes as they have no value this year. I have brought in several tractors full for the last 10 days and the cattle are feeding on the tomatoes,” says Dhana.

Tadvi adds that the farmers are forced to do away with the crop as the cost of picking the fruit is costlier than its market value currently. “Each labour has to be paid Rs 60 per day for plucking the ripe tomatoes. If the price is lower than Re 1 per kg in the wholesale market, it makes more sense to discard the crop than to waste money on harvesting it,” says Tadvi.

However, Chhota Udepur APMC Chairman Atul Patel says that the sharp decline in the prices is due to a bumper crop this year, and not demonetisation. “There is a bumper crop this year and that is the only reason why the prices have fallen low. The farmers are discarding the crop right now because we do not have facility for cold storage and it is one of those harvests that is extremely perishable. The prices will soon increase as the season ends,” Patel said.