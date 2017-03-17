Charred body of man found in Surat

The charred body of a 51-year-old tribal teacher was found on a roadside near Althan canal at Bhatar in Surat city on Thursday. Police sources said that a passerby spotted the body in the afternoon and informed them. Khatodara police recovered the body and later identified him as Sanat Birari, a native of Dangs district in south Gujarat.

The body has been sent to New Civil Hospital for post-mortem. A Gujarati teacher in Experimental School, Surat, Sanat used to stay with his wife and two sons in Bhatar area of the city. According to the sources, Sanat had left his Bhatar house on Wednesday afternoon without informing his family members. When he didn’t return till night, his family members lodged a missing complaint with Khatodara police after a failed search attempt.

Primary investigations suggested that the deceased had poured kerosene over himself and set self on fire.

Khatodara police have started an investigation into the suicide, the reason of which is yet to be known.

