Chairman gives Gujarat Urdu academy seminar a pass

A seminar on “Urdu Poetry in the 21st Century”, organised by Gujarat Urdu Sahitya Academy on Sunday, was marked by the conspicuous absence of its host, Chairman Vishnu Pandya, and state BJP minority morcha convener Mahboobali Chishti among others including many guests and paper presenters. Even the subject covered only 17 years’ of Urdu poetry, which the organisers later admitted that it was too short a period for a seminar like this. Pandya, however, said he was not aware of the organisers having printed his name on the invite. “I had not given my consent to give my name in the invite,” Pandya said.

Gujarat BJP minority morcha convener Chishti’s name was also there on the invitation, but he too remained absent. He, however, did not respond to phone calls when contacted. Newly-appointed member of Urdu academy Zainul Abedin Ansari, who was also absent, said he wanted to come but “had to attend Amit Shah’s event on Mann ki Baat”.

“We are political people and busy with election work these days,” he said. However, the venue had a poster of his company, Al Eainab Foods Pvt Ltd, welcoming guests. Organiser Shabbir Hashmi, however, said the names on the invite were printed with due intimation to participants. “We had told them about this well in advance,” he said. Writer Ibham Rasheed presided over the meet.

