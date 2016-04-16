CEPT University set to expand, to add new buildings

With an eye on future expansion, the CEPT University plans to add new buildings to its existing infrastructure by investing about Rs 10 crore each year. Ahmedabad Education Society (AES) will fund the expansion, allocating Rs 10 crore to CEPT for the next five years, said Bimal Patel, CEPT Director, on Friday.

“We will be constructing a series of buildings in the next 2-5 years in the campus. The CEPT library building is being designed by noted architect and alumnus Rahul Mehrotra, for which work has already commenced. We are also looking to add a workshop building adjacent to the GIDC building at CEPT which will be around 12,000 sq feet. It will be designed by Gurdev Singh, a CEPT alumnus who heads the Navrachna School in Vadodara. The Shrenikbhai Plaza will be built in an area of 3,500 sq feet and is being designed by Rahul Mehrotra. An academic facility will also come up in the north-west quadrant of the campus which will have additional classrooms and seminar halls etc. It will be designed by Christopher Benninger,” said Patel, who was speaking at the launch of Christopher Benninger: Architecture for Modern India. Indo-American architect Benninger is one of the founder-directors of the School of Planning at CEPT University.

News Playlist:

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App