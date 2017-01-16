CEPT founding member Vakil passes away

Rasvehari Vakil, one of the founders of Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology (CEPT) and its director when the institution was given university status, passed away Sunday evening following prolonged illness. He as 87. He was with CEPT University for five decades till the reins were handed over to its present director Bimal Patel. Rasvehari Vakil, popularly known as Rasu Vakil, also founded and was director of Vakil Mehta Sheth Group.