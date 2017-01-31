Centre grants three-month extension to Gujarat DGP P P Pandey

Gujarat in-charge DGP P P Pandey, who was to retire on Tuesday has been granted a three month extension by the Centre. Pandey has been charge-sheeted by CBI in the 2004 Ishrat Jahan alleged fake encounter case and is currently out on regular bail. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) of the Central government on Tuesday granted a three-month extension to Pandey, who was supposed to retire on Tuesday. As per a notification issued on Tuesday by the ACC, Pandey, a 1980 batch Gujarat-cadre IPS officer, will serve as the Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) and as the Director of state Anti Corruption Bureau, for another three months, starting from on Tuesday.

The extension has been approved by the ACC after the Gujarat government sent a proposal in this regard earlier, said the notification, signed by Rejender Kumar, Deputy Secretary to the Government of India. As per the state government records, Pandey was born on February 1, 1957.

Pandey was heading the state crime branch when the encounter of Ishrat Jahan took place in the 2004. After being released on bail, he was taken back into service in February-2015 and was made the Director of the state Anti Corruption Bureau. On April 16 last year, Pandey was appointed as the in-charge DGP of Gujarat following unexpected transfer of incumbent P C Thakur to Delhi.