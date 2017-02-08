Cancellation of postings: Gujarat HC issues notice to BSF recruitment board

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the chairman, recruitment board, Border Security Force (BSF), on a petition challenging the cancellation of recruitment of constable tradesman. The petitioners, who were awaiting appointment letters, have alleged that the recruitment board cancelled the entire process without holding a probe.

The division bench of justice A S Dave and justice A Y Kogje issued notice returnable after three weeks. The petitioners — Vikram Pal, Ronak Kalawant and Sunil Ahir — have jointly moved the petition through lawyer D G Chauhan, stating they had qualified all the tests and were waiting for appointment letters. “The BSF had invited applications for recruitment of 561 posts from 26 states. My clients appeared in physical, written and medical and got selected. They were waiting for appointment letters when they came to know that the entire process had been cancelled,” said Chauhan.