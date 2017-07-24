Businessman stabbed to death in Amreli

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A 29-year-old businessman was found dead with multiple stab injuries in a pool along Bantva-Devli-Barwala Baval road in Amreli district on Sunday. A complaint has been lodged with Vadiya taluka police by victim Naresh Bhaskar’s father.

According to the complaint, Bhaskar had left home around 9.30 pm on Saturday. “As he didn’t return till late in the night, we started searching for him, but failed to find him. He was found dead at 6.45 pm on Sunday,” he stated.

Sub-inspector Narendragiri Gopal said there were multiple stab wounds on Bhaskar’s stomach, shoulder and hands. “He was apparently stabbed to death. Prima facie, it has been revealed that he was killed over an old dispute,” Gopal said.

