Bribery Case: CBI files chargesheet against two ex-ED officials in Gujarat

The CBI has filed chargesheet against former joint director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Ahmedabad J P Singh, his the then subordinate assistant director Sanjay Kumar and eight others in connection with a bribery case.

The chargesheet was filed before a special CBI court on Wednesday, said CBI spokesperson R K Gaur. He said that the accused have been “charged with criminal conspiracy under the IPC and under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act”.

Besides Singh and Kumar, the chargesheet named alleged bookies Bimal Aggarwal and Chandresh Patel, Sonu Jalan, J K Arora, Dhruv Kumar Singh, Jayesh Thakkar, Paresh Patel and Surinder Mandi. Jalan, Arora and Thakkar were granted default bail as the CBI had failed to file the chargesheet against them in the stipulated 90-day period.

Singh and Kumar are currently lodged at Sabarmati Central jail. They recently withdrew their bail pleas after the CBI informed the Gujarat High Court court that it was going to file the chargesheet.

The CBI has accused Singh of collecting “huge bribe” from bookies and hawala operators for not arresting them during the investigation into the Surat hawala racket and the IPL betting cases, which he had supervised.

It has alleged bookie Manoj Jain paid Rs 2.75 crore to two other bookies — Agarwal and Sonu Jalan — on behalf of Singh. Agrawal and Jalan are alleged to have worked as “conduits” of Singh. Jain’s name had surfaced during the IPL betting case investigation under the supervision of Singh.

