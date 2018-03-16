Brawl on MSU campus in Gujarat: Rusticate students for racial slur, demand northeast students

Manipuri students protest against racial discrimination at MSU, on Thursday. (Express Photo/Bhupendra Rana) Manipuri students protest against racial discrimination at MSU, on Thursday. (Express Photo/Bhupendra Rana)

Days after Manipuri and Rajasthani students clashed in Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU), Manipuri Students Association of Vadodara on Thursday submitted a memorandum to MSU Vice-Chancellor Parimal Vyas, alleging racial abuse and demanding rustication of the accused students. More than 300 Manipuri students, including girls, marched to the office of the V-C and raised slogans, demanding justice.

On the night of March 1, a brawl had broken out at the MM Hostel premises on MSU between Manipuri and Rajasthani students. A student from Manipur said, “The Rajasthani students were drunk and hurled alcohol bottles at us, severely injuring a few of us.” He accused Rajasthan students of “racial slur”.

According to the students from Manipur, the attack on a Rajasthani student, Anshuman Shekhawat, inside MM Hostel on March 11 was provoked by the “racial slur”. A case was registered at Sayajigunj police station after the assault.

Three days after they first approached the V-C, the Manipur students have given one week ultimatum till March 19 to arrest the accused students and charge them under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The students have accused six Rajasthani students of racial abuse and assault. They have also asked the university to take responsibility against any racial slur against the North-eastern students in the near future. The memorandum also demands immediate removal of MM Hall’s warden, Sanjay Solanki, from all administrative posts.

The students alleged that they are repeatedly targeted and racially discriminated not only by students in the hostel campus but also Solanki. V-C Prof Parimal Vyas met the students and assured them of safety. Vyas said, “At the management level, we are not against a particular community. For us, all the students are equal. What happened was not acceptable and a fair inquiry will be conducted into the matter.” Vyas also told the protesting students that new guidelines were being made which will soon be implemented at the boys hostel.

Manipuri students were protesting the detention of three students for the alleged assault. “Though I condemn the attack on Rajasthani student, I also disapprove of the illegal detention of Manipuri students. We expect nothing but justice for our students,” said Tana Tagru, President, North East Student Union.

No arrest has been made in the case. The FIR in the assault case has named six Manipuri students. Students said that one of the six mentioned in the FIR was not present in Vadodara on the day of the attack. On Wednesday, Rajasthani students met the V-C, denying allegations of racial discrimination.

Solanki said that he was being targeted as he had asked students living illegally to move out. “I have been the hostel warden since 2006, and many Manipuri students have lived here but they never had a complaint against me,” he said.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App