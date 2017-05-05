Boy drowns in Krushnasagar dam in Gujarat

A teenager drowned in Krushnasagar dam near Botad on Thursday. Victim Vipul Boliya (17) had gone to the dam along with his two friends for a swim. The trio slipped into deep water and started to drown. While the other two boys managed to swim to safety, Boliya drowned.

Eventually, his body was pulled out by the fire officials, police said. Boliya was a resident of Botad. Recently, Narmada water was released into the dam, which was filled up to 76 per cent capacity.

