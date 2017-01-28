Borsad councillor attack: Chandresh handed over to Anand police

The Gujarat ATS on Friday brought Chandresh Patel, involved in the alleged attempt to murder of Borsad councillor Pragnesh Patel, from Bangkok and handed over to Anand police who are probing the case.

Officials said that Chandresh had fled the country in order to create his alibi but before that he had planned the attack with the accused and gave Rs 1.5 lakh payment to arrange the logistics. According to ATS officials, Chandresh allegedly gave Rs 1.5 lakh to another accused Shayam Giri, a resident of Borsad, out of which Rs 40,000 was given to the alleged shooter Suresh Pandian Pillai, a resident of Mumbai.

Police have claimed that Chandresh planned the attack following several personal and business disputes.