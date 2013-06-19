Bokhiria appeals against guilty verdict,gets bail

A Porbandar court Tuesday granted bail to

water resources minister Babu Bokhiria after he

filed an appeal challenging his conviction in the Rs 54 crore illegal limestone mining case.

However,the court kept Bokhirias plea for staying his conviction pending.

Bokhiria filed the appeal Monday,through advocate Kanubhai Odedara,seeking a stay on his conviction by the court of chief judicial magistrate on June 15.

On Tuesday,the court of Judge I B Vaghela admitted his appeal,fixing the hearing for July 6 and granting him bail until then.

Bokhiria and three of his partners were held guilty for the illegal mining of limestone and sentenced to three years jail each.

Additionally,the court imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on them,allowing seven days time to appeal in a higher court.

Bokhiria was arrested in 2007 on the basis of a complaint filed in 2006 by Umesh Bhavsar,then the manager of Saurashtra Chemical company,alleging the company had suffered a loss of Rs 54 crore due to the illegal mining.

