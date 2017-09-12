Ahmedabad: 12-year-old Arham Shah’s ‘suicide’ not linked to Blue Whale Challenge, says School

Arham’s parents declined to comment. Arham’s parents declined to comment.

A day after 12-year-old Arham Shah allegedly committed suicide, his school director ruled out the possibility of Blue Whale challenge behind his death. Arham was a student of Class VI at the Satellite branch of Anand Niketan School.

The school director Nashy Chauhan said, “I have heard and read about his death being linked to the Blue Whale challenge, but I do not find any such possibility. I just met his family and classmates. No one hinted at any mark (related to the infamous challenge). Children at this age keep drawing something or the other on their arms and have marks.”

The director added that Arham was a playful boy, good in studies, who was never found depressed or in any problem. “I met all his teachers and classmates, including some of his best friends, to find out if they had noticed any change in his behaviour or if he had shared something with his friends about any kind of problem. But everybody I spoke to said there was no sign of any depression,” Nashy said.

The director had issued a circular to all parents on August 17 to “monitor their child’s Internet usage, supervise the usage of mobile phones and counsel the child against exposure to such games.” The circular stated, “Children are very curious and hence prone to exploring the game which could be a dangerous trap. The students in grades 6 to 9, with an easy access to mobile phones have been talking about the game and some have also mentioned that they have received online invitations to play the game….”

Arham’s parents declined to comment.

