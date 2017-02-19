BJP’s 10-day-long Adivasi Yatra culminates at Ambaji 

The 10-day long Adivasi Vikas Gaurav Yatra, launched by the BJP on February 7 from Unai in south Gujarat, culminated at Ambaji on Saturday, covering 1,500 km through 15 districts, 50 talukas and 33 Assembly constituencies. It was led by state BJP president Jitu Vaghani, said the party’s state spokesman Bharat Pandya.

BJP national vice-president and Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala in a meeting attacked the Congress for being unable to react to PM Narendra Modi’s developmental politics. He thanked the people for bearing with the problems cropping during demonetisation. Vaghani commended the people for honouring leaders on the Yatra route. He said the state government was with the Dalits and the exploited and the tribals.