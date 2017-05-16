BJP to party workers: Pump up campaign with social media in Vadodara

In an attempt to create awareness about the importance of social media ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, the BJP held a meet in Vadodara for the party workers of Central Gujarat. Around 650 workers from seven districts of Central Gujarat, including Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Kheda, Anand, Narmada, Panchmahals and Mahisagar, participated in the meet.

Party leaders, led by Health Minister Shankar Chaudhary, advised the party workers to be more active on social media. The meeting took place behind closed doors and party workers said the emphasis was on creating more social media accounts and increasing the traffic to BJP’s official social media pages.

A party worker from Vadodara’s Fatehgunj area, who participated in the meet, said: “We were shown a presentation on how to use the social media to promote BJP’s election plan among people. The presentation also included Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s messages on the use of social media to build future India.” The party workers were also advised to increase the number of members on the BJP social media pages.

