BJP Muslim leader stabbed in Jamalpur

A BJP Muslim leader from Jamalpur was stabbed with a knife on Monday morning while he was coming out of the City Civic Centre on his scooter. Abdul Rauf Sheikh, alias Rauf Bangali, who had received stab wounds in stomach and arms, is currently out of danger, and recuperating in the ICU ward of V S Hospital.

Gaikward Haveli police, which registered the FIR, said “the reason (behind the attack) is said to be an old dispute”, but neither the details of dispute nor any name of accused have been stated in the FIR. Bangali’s son Azeez Sheikh said that he suspected a man named Siraj Chauhan behind the attack. He also denied that his father had any enmity with anyone.

Police, however, have not denied any political conflict leading to the incident. BJP sources said that on Sunday night, a meeting of the party’s minority cell, with which Bangali is associated, had been held in which a dispute arose due to a difference of opinion. However, they denied that there was any link of the dispute with the assault.

Bangali’s stabbing happened a day after BJP president Amit Shah presided over the party’s ‘Mann Ki Baat, Chai Ke Saath’ in the Muslim-dominated Dariapur constituency.

Bangali was fielded by the BJP in the 2015 Ahmedabad civic polls from the Jamalpur ward in the walled city area.

Jamalpur MLA Bhushan Bhatt has said he had gone to VS Hospital to see him. “As the culprit has not been caught, the motive behind the attack is not known,” Bhatt said.

Another BJP worker Ashfaq Ahmed said that he suspected Congress hand in the incident. “This is a conspiracy by the Congress so that Muslims who are flocking to the BJP are scared of joing it ,” he added.

