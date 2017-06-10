BJP MP attacks Dalit activist, says Macwan trying to divide society

BJP MP from Ahmedabad West, Kirit Solanki, on Friday hit out at Dalit activist Martin Macwan who has been submitting memorandums to Dalit lawmakers, asking them to speak against the “atrocities” on Dalits across the country. Accusing him of playing politics, Solanki said he brought money from abroad on the pretext of atrocities on Dalits.

“Macwan is exploiting Dalits and trying to divide society through his trust,” Solanki said adding his trust got crore of rupees from abroad. He said it was because of Macwan’s “undesirable” activities that Centre recently cancelled NGO Navsarjan’s FCRA licence. Macwan, who is associated with Navsarjan, has formed a new outfit — “Dr Ambedkar Vechan Pratibandh Samiti”.

The outfit has decided to send a 125-kg soap made by Dalits to UP CM Yogi Adityanath in protest. A victim of the Una Dalit flogging, Ramesh Sarvaiyya, also made a small bar of soap to Adityanath. On Friday, Macwan invited Solanki, BJP MLA R M Patel Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar, to submit them memorandum. However, none of them turned up.

