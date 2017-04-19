BJP MLA Saurabh Patel starts a micro-level cricket league

The Akota Premier Cricket League will be held between April 27 and May 17 The Akota Premier Cricket League will be held between April 27 and May 17

FORMER MINISTER in Gujarat cabinet and BJP MLA from Akota in Vadodara Saurabh Patel has announced a micro-level cricket league in his constituency in order to “bring together people” of his constituency. Just when the state faces Assembly polls later this year and there is a probability of his candidature from Akota, Patel has started the league although he denies the move to be a ‘poll-centric’ move.

During a media interaction on Tuesday in Vadodara, Patel announced the Akota Premier Cricket League, which will see teams strictly comprising residents from his constituency compete in a 10 overs, night cricket tournament between April 27 and May 17.

According to Patel, all steps have been taken to ensure that the participating players belong to his constituency only —they will need to submit a photo id proof to verify the addresses.

