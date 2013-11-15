BJP misusing Iron Man name for vote-bank politics,says Vaghela

Even as the state government begins its drive to collect iron tools from villages,purportedly to be used in the 182-metre Sardar Patel statue,the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Shankersinh Vaghela on Thursday accused the ruling BJP of misusing the name of the Iron Man of India for vote-bank politics.

Maintaining that the statue itself was not going to be made from iron,but from other metals such as bronze and steel,Vaghela said,The BJP is trying to collect votes in the name of collecting iron. This amounts to cheating the public. The iron will not be used for making even a single pillar of the statue. The government machinery has been activated,keeping in mind the upcoming 2014 elections. Nobody will collect the iron tools and pieces once the elections are over, Vaghela said,while addressing the press during a Sneh Milan programme of Congress workers in Vadodara.

He went on to say that the ruling party had similarly collected bricks in the name of Lord Ram,which was aimed at dividing the society. The government of Gujarat does not have a single good reason to spend over Rs 2,000 crore in the name of the worlds tallest statue,when the money should have been spent for the benefit of the citizens, he said. He added that BJP had opposed his decision to name the Ahmedabad airport as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport when he was serving as the Chief Minister.

It is not for the love of Sardar saheb that the statue is being built. Because had that been the case,the BJP would not have opposed our decision to name the airport in Ahmedabad after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel during my tenure as the Chief Minister, Vaghela said.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App