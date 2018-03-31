BJP leader suspended for calling party MP ‘corrupt’

Vadodara MP Ranjan Bhatt rubbished allegations after being termed as ‘corrupt’ Vadodara MP Ranjan Bhatt rubbished allegations after being termed as ‘corrupt’

BJP Yuva Morcha vice-president in Vadodara Vikas Dubey was suspended via an email by the youth wing’s president Rutvij Patel on Thursday for calling party MP Ranjan Bhatt “corrupt” on social media. On Friday, the BJP leader in a fresh post on social media, vowed to come back stronger and with proper evidence to support his “truth”. He wrote: “In anger, I had put forth the truth in a wrong manner in front of everyone. But I will soon come back with more confidence and with evidences to support the truth.”

On Wednesday, through a series of posts on social media, Dubey had expressed his angst without naming anyone. He said he felt upset and ignored for not having been invited to the meetings and programmes organised by the party. But, later that day, he targeted Bhatt and wrote that he would initiate a movement against the MP for her “corrupt” behaviour and high-handedness. He, however, posted an apology on social media later and deleted the post along with the post in which he had directly named Bhatt.

“My fight against city unit president stands on the ground that I was never invited for meetings and other programmes of the party nor for events by the city unit youth wing who claimed that Ranjan Bhatt did not want me to be a part of it. And I still demand an answer for the same. What I apologised for was the post wherein I called her corrupt because I do not have evidence to prove it. To prove her corrupt was never my intention. But now I will meet higher officials on Monday because I think my suspension is a one-sided decision. Like she put forth her stance, I will put forth mine and depending on the response I get, I will chose the further course of action,” Dubey told The Indian Express on Friday.

Bhatt, who rubbished all allegations, said, “He should have met me if he felt ignored or insulted and informed me about it. And about calling me corrupt, he should prove it with evidence before making any allegations.”

